Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra collection grows with a series of lucky secret watches

Van Cleef & Arpels enhances the Alhambra collection with four new secret pendant watch creations and two Sweet Alhambra watches adorned with precious materials.

The Alhambra collection is one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ most distinctive and emblematic ranges, a timeless symbol of luck envisioned through pure lines, a beaded silhouette, and a broad palette of natural material inlays. Since 1968, the stunning four-leaf clover-inspired jewellery collection has evolved from an elegant totem into a series of four secret pendant watch models unveiled this year. These elegant masterpieces celebrate the poetry of the unseen time. Each reveals a dainty dial as the stone-set motif pivots away on the chain of a long necklace.

In line with the Alhambra collection’s recognisable aesthetic, each creation incorporates precious materials. Two of them showcase the intense radiance of guilloché gold. The first pendant discloses a dial of white mother-of-pearl beneath a motif in guilloché rose gold. Meanwhile, the second pendant conceals a dial of guilloché yellow gold inside a sparkling case, entirely set with diamonds.

A third pendant weds the softness of rose gold with the warm tones of carnelian, disguising a dial of white mother-of-pearl delicately embellished with diamonds. Each piece flaunts a double beaded contour border, accentuating the balanced curves of the Alhambra pendant.

A fourth limited edition model adorns turquoise. The material is challenging to source in quality that satisfies Van Cleef & Arpel’s stringent criteria. Here, azure blue tones complement the warmth of yellow gold in luminous harmony. Diamonds set on the side of the case and around the dial add an extra dazzling touch. A jump ring with diamonds completes the look, creating a versatile set that is comfortable to wear.

Through the years, the Alhambra collection has grown with different-sized motifs – among them the Sweet Alhambra, known for its delicate dimensions. Two new creations echo the design of the iconic range, with cases fringed with a double beaded contour and set with diamonds on its side. The dials of these dreamy creations use rare turquoise for one creation and lapis lazuli for the other.

Inside the bezel, a row of diamonds borders the dial, creating a sparkling complement to the ornamental stones and accentuating the contrast with the yellow gold. For varied wearing options, Van Cleef & Arpels offers a range of interchangeable bracelets in versatile hues for its Sweet Alhambra watches. The perfect companion for any mood or season, the new Alhambra timepieces blend the concept of lucky charms with an essential purpose for one-of-a-kind pieces destined to become personal favourites, if not signature jewellery.

