Van Cleef & Arpels: Tis the Season to Be Lucky

Celebrating winter, Van Cleef & Arpels has captured its beautiful Alhambra collection against a snowy backdrop.

On the first long Alhambra necklace, created in 1968, the 20 motifs were strung together in creased yellow gold and delicately fringed with golden beads. The world instantly fell in love with it, which inspired the creation of many more iterations with rare stones – such as Cornelia, turquoise, malachite and onyx – and in precious materials, as well as expanding the collection to include five-motif bracelets, pendant necklaces, earrings and rings.

The new Alhambra pieces

This year, the collection comes in gleaming gulloché white gold and is especially spectacular in its 20-motif glory.

As is tradition, Van Cleef & Arpels puts together a winter-themed photoshoot every season, showcasing a new Alhambra design alongside some of the maison’s most treasured collections. This year’s enchanting photoshoot is spearheaded by photographer Olivia Bee.















This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong