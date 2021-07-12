Style

Van Cleef & Arpels Stands Out with Its Frivole Collection

By Liviani Putri
12 Jul 2021
Like a bouquet of flowers dancing in the breeze, the Frivole collection by Van Cleef & Arpels stands out with its graphic yet airy aesthetic.

Its heart-shaped petals, made of mirror-polished or pave-set gold play on light and reflections. The Frivole 5-flowers bracelet is presented in white gold with 179 diamonds totalling 2.78 carats.

 

 

Catch more glimpses of the Van Cleef & Arpels’ Frivole collection in the accompanying video below:

Van Cleef and Arpels Frivole Jewellery
Jewellery
