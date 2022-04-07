Beyoncé sparkles in Tiffany’s most expensive necklace ever

Beyoncé is known to break the internet with her sure-fire looks and ensembles, but this time, she did it while donning Tiffany’s most expensive necklace piece ever! And with this, she also became the first-ever person to wear the stunning accessory.

Trust Queen B to turn heads even off the red carpet. Beyoncé wore Tiffany’s iconic The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace, worth $30 million, to the Oscars afterparty. As we revere her legendary looks, we also want to break down what makes this piece of jewellery so unique and expensive?

Beyoncé in Tiffany’s most expensive ‘The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace’

When it comes to the world’s most exemplary pieces of jewellery, Tiffany & Co. is no stranger. From Audrey Hepburn to Lady Gaga and our very own homegrown Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, Tiffany & Co. is the Holy Grail. Beyonce Tiffany’s most expensive is just a reminder of all things bling that we surely can’t afford!

Recently Beyoncé wore the show-stopping most expensive piece from Tiffany’s when she and JAY-Z hosted the Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, after the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyonce’s Tiffany’s most expensive exhibit became an instant hit on social media.

Known as The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace, this necklace was first unveiled at a Tiffany & Co. event in Dubai in November 2021, and that is when the world took notice of this impeccable piece of fine craftsmanship. This necklace comes second to the 128.5-carat Tiffany diamond, but that is labelled priceless and is not up for sale by the jeweller.

Bejewelled with a total of 180 carats of diamonds, all set in platinum, it took Tiffany’s two years to create The World’s Fair Necklace. At the centre of the piece is an eye-catching 80-carat oval D-colour flawless ‘Empire Diamond’, which is named after the Empire State Building in New York. The centrepiece was ethically sourced in Botswana, cut and polished in Israel and then set to perfection in Tiffany’s workshop in New York City.

This necklace was made as a tribute to the Tiffany necklace that was made for the World’s Fair back in 1939. In the 1930s, the original piece was set with an aquamarine stone of 200 carats and boasted 429 pieces of diamond and was priced at $28,000. The reprised piece that Beyoncé graced, however, stars a total of 578 diamonds, including 353 round brilliant stones and 224 custom-cut baguettes, which makes it so spectacular.

The cherry on the cake is that the Empire Diamond can be removed from the necklace and mounted onto a ring with the help of a Tiffany jeweller, thus making it a two-in-one piece to possess.

Even though Tiffany’s did not reveal the price tag of this iconic necklace, industry experts predict the price to be around $30 million, according to WWD.

