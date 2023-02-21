Journey To The Centre Of Eden: Bvlgari’s Garden of Wonders

From Paris, Shanghai and now to Bangkok, the Roman jeweller Bulgari invites us to get lost in The Garden of Eden with the nature-inspired, one-of-a-kind masterpiece collection.

An exclusive gala in the City of Angels-Bangkok was hosted by Bulgari for their VIP clients and the regional press to celebrate its new collection, Bulgari Eden- the Garden of Wonders.

Overlooking the Chao Phraya River, the Four Seasons Hotel hosted the prestigious launch from November 24 to November 27, 2022, kicking off with a gala dinner hosted by Bulgari Group CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin. Among the guests were Thai Actress, Mai-Davika Hoorne, Laila Boonyasak, Anne Thongprasom, Margie-Rasri Balenciaga and model Min-Pechaya Wattanamontri while Michelle Quan — who gracefully fronted our last cover wearing Bulgari’s exquisite jewellery — was seen representing Indonesia. Each of them wore their choice piece from the Bulgari Eden, Garden of Wonders collection.

The Italian Maison revealed their most ambitious collection yet — a world of marvellous mystery, boundless creativity, and unrivalled beauty. More than 190 pieces of one-of-a-kind jewellery and exceptional timepieces were exhibited with at least 30 creations dedicated to the emerald.

According to Jean-Christophe Babin, “It takes the master jewellers probably five to ten years before being able to create such a masterpiece. It requires not only experience but also lots of imagination. As you start from a sketch in one hand and gems in the other, you have to figure t out all the proportions, volumes, and intelligence construction ends, so lots of manual skills are on the work.”

One standout is known as the Emerald Glory. This magnificent piece is reminiscent of the grandeur of the royalty of times past that took artisans more than 3000 hours to create. With 11 pear-shaped Colombian emeralds surrounded by a cascade of 73 diamonds totalling over 220 carats, this intricate necklace covers the base of the neck like a collar and can be worn as a necklace, a choker or a tiara. This is the ultimate statement piece.

Bulgari has an exceptional ability to twin jewellery and watchmaking and this is showcased in these ground-breaking pieces of the Blooming Beauty watch and matching necklace. Oozing with elegance and feminine beauty, exquisite flowers blossom around a snow-set diamond dial covered by a 9.6-carat mint green tourmaline. Colombian oval cabochon-cut emeralds are matched with Paraiba tourmalines, pink and purple spinels and round-cut diamonds.

Another favourite is the timeless Serpenti design. An expression of power and transformation, the Serpenti collection has undergone metamorphosis throughout the years and in this collection, we discover the Serpenti Spinel Embrace necklace, the Serpenti Ocean Treasure, and the Serpenti Fruit Garden necklace.

Crafted from pink gold and diamonds, the Serpenti Spinel Embrace necklace wraps around a 25.70-carat drop-shaped pink spinel from Tajikistan; while the Serpenti Ocean Treasure showcases two snakes melting into one, on a platinum and diamond necklace with an exceptional 61.30-carat drop-shaped Sri Lankan sapphire. The striking Serpenti Fruit Garden necklace features a combination of pink tourmalines, amethysts, and diamonds that adorn the body of two intertwined serpents, paying homage to the richness of Earth. The Serpenti design perfectly shows off the impeccable artistry of the Maison.

Serpenti Misteriosi Riviera was another highlight. It is a new watch celebrating Bulgari’s iconic serpent as an eternal symbol of rebirth and wisdom. At a glance, the watch may look like a bedazzled bracelet. But if you look closer, it reveals a delicate secret quartz-movement watch with 95 carats of cabochon rubellites in vibrant pink and red tones in combination with rose gold and brilliant-cut diamonds. Men’s Watches were also showcased- an array of diamonds, chronographs, skeletons and other signature watches from the Maison.

Bulgari Eden, The Garden of Wonders once again evokes the unexpected side of Italian craftsmanship with its heritage and innovation. The alluring beauty and elegance of the collection convey the spirit of joie de vivre in the form of exquisite wearable art, illustrating the endless wonders of nature and conveying the stunning tribute to Maison’s ode of eternal splendour and opulent style, making them true collector’s items.

For 2023, Bulgari is keen to keep the heritage true to its DNA, and Jean-Christophe Babin explains. “If we manage to keep creating unique masterpieces which reflect Bulgari with authenticity as depicted in the movie starring Lisa and Priyanka Chopra and continue to be that consistent, obsessed by the extraordinary gems, as well as cherishing, cocooning and delighting our clients, I think 2023 is extremely positive the same way that has been this year and last year, regaining market position but more importantly reputation. We want to be top of mind of our clients when they dream and think about beauty and art,” said Jean-Christophe Babin.