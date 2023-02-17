Kendall Jenner Reigns in Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 Campaign

The American beauty wows with the house’s latest sartorial creations for the season.

Continuing their longstanding love story since 2015, Marc Jacobs collaborated with Kendall Jenner for the house’s Spring 2023 collection campaign. Shot in Los Angeles, campaign visuals were captured by Tyrone Lebon. Embodying a stripped-down aesthetic, the campaign portrays Jenner in simpler ensembles to highlight the season’s staple creations. Russian model Irina Shayk also starred in the campaign.

Several shots portray Jenner in a simple ensemble of a white crop top and trousers, paired with the iconic Micro Leather Tote Bag, now rendered in pastel pink. Another image shows the model leaning back on a reflective surface, sporting a matching black bra and panties paired with high-platform pumps. In some other portraits, Jenner goes topless, crouching while wearing the black same pumps. Alastair McKimm was in charge of all the modern styles.