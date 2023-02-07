Korea Strikes Again: Longchamp Announces Kim Se-jeong as New Ambassador

Kim Se-jeong joins in the South Korean invasion of global ambassadorship as Longchamp unveils her to be the new face of Asia starting mid-February 2023.

South Korea’s global phenomenon seems to be getting more hype than ever. This past month we have been hearing some exciting news regarding fashion ambassadorship — including BTS’ Suga and Jimin who were appointed as Valentino and Dior’s ambassadors, respectively. The buzz is far from over as Longchamp jumps in by unveiling Kim Se-jeong as their new ambassador in Asia.

The 26-year-old singer and actress is already well-known at home, shot to international prominence with her starring role in “Business Proposal”, the romantic comedy series which became one of the most popular shows on Netflix last year. She earned many prestigious awards, such as Asia Artist Awards 2022 for Best Actor, which further increased her fanbase across Asia. She currently commands nine million followers on Instagram. With that status, we don’t think anyone can stop her.

“We are delighted to welcome Kim Se-jeong to the Longchamp family,” comments Sophie Delafontaine. “Not only is she an exceptionally talented performer, but her joy and energy make her great to be around. As for modelling, she is a complete natural – genuinely at ease in front of the camera and amazingly photogenic.”

The Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 campaign starring Kim Se-jeong will break across Asia from mid-February 2023.