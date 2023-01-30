Loewe is Set to Launch Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle

Loewe just announced his third and final collaboration with Studio Ghibli, set to launch this coming February.

The announcement Jonathan Anderson made on his Instagram page a week ago has steered a tumultuous reaction from Studio Ghibli’s fans. His post apparently indicates Loewe’s recent collaboration with the Japanese Studio, this time featuring the iconic 2004’s “Howl’s Moving Castle”. The third and final team-up features some of most-recognizable characters and scenes from the film such as Sophie, Howl, fire demon Calcifer, Markl, Heen, Turnip Head and the Witch of the Waste. They will be hand-drawn, printed and put in details, also spanned across the men and women collections. The items include the Puzzle, Flamenco, Hammock, Amazona, Luna and Bracelet from the bags section while jackets, coats, jumpers and shirts shine in the ready-to-wear collection. They stand out with appliqué, raffia and feather details, all applied by those meticulous artisan hands in the Loewe’s studio.

Loewe has also unveiled the global campaign for the collection, with images photographed by Juergen Teller who was also in-charge for Loewe’s previous collaboration with Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away”. The campaign is starred by Taylor Russell, Rianne Van Rompaey, Oliver O’Sullivan, Hyunji Shin and a sheep against a white backdrop. The collection is set to launch on February 1 for pre-sale and the next day for the global launch.