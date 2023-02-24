Loewe Talks Body Language in Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

J.W. Anderson showcases his aesthetic flair for Loewe’s latest campaign starring the house’s ambassador Taylor Russell to front the pictures shot by David Sims.

There was one show we simply can not forget from the Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week last September. It wasn’t about the ambience that plays as one of the most integral parts of the show but the collection itself. J.W. Anderson once again stole our hearts with Loewe Spring 2023 collection. He presented us with a collection that juxtaposed natural elements and digital touch in literal interpretation. The anthurium top, monstera shoes, and pixelated hoodie are cases on point.

Now J.W. Anderson brings those items to life with Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 women’s campaign. Shot by David Sims, the campaign stars Loewe’s global ambassador Taylor Russell in an array of bodily gestures that maximize the idea of body language. In the pictures, Taylor demonstrates her acting ability as he sits on the floor, reclines on a sofa, and poses wearing beautiful apparel styled with the Paseo Bag, the Comic foam Shoe, the Goya Puffer bag, and more.

Besides Taylor’s shots, David Sims portrays the other aesthetic pictures of Loewe’s accessories against a dramatic setup with teapots and shimmering metal chandelier play as distorting properties to create a beautiful reflection of the objects.