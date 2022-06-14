Louis Vuitton Unveils the Bubblegram

By Claudia Rindiantika
14 Jun 2022
Louis Vuitton Unveils the Bubblegram
Style
Louis Vuitton Unveils the Bubblegram

This summer marks the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s latest collection, the Bubblegram.

The collection’s title is a cheerful play on “bubble” and “Monogram.” The house’s signature models, namely Papillon, Alma, Over the Moon, and Wallet on Strap inform the collection, clad in a plethora of youthful, bubble gum shades such as dragon fruit pink, banana yellow, and ice blue, complemented with both classic white and black iterations. Emblazoned with the maison’s Monogram, the iconic styles are also crafted using new techniques specific to each model. Texture-wise, Bubblegram bags boast a soft, supple texture with cloud-like effect. New features are also applied to the bags, including a chain for Papillon and Over the Moon bags, as well as a shoulder strap finished with typography.

Louis Vuitton Bubblegram

Trending Reads

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.