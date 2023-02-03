Marni Embarks to Tokyo for Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

After succeeding New York, the Italian house headed to Tokyo to present its latest cutting-edge collection, ahead of everyone

It’s only the beginning of February, but Marni is already gearing up for the Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show. A week before the New York Fashion Week agenda starts, Marni is heading to Tokyo to continue its world tour schedule. With a successful show in New York last season, Tokyo is the perfect next destination, especially as Japan is one of Marni’s most important markets. In fact, they’ve combined Japanese flair into their latest collection.

The show opened with a spectacular performance by an orchestra of musicians on a 180° catwalk, featuring Asian models in doll-like makeup. Contrasting the set, the collection began with a head-to-toe yellow ensemble, followed by a bold red. Then came a variation of yellow with tartan motifs, which we believe will be key this fall. The show continued with a dazzling array of colors, until the striking black and white polka dots took center stage, mismatched with clashing sizes and unique socks. All of this was designed and cut with brilliance by Francesco Risso, offering an edgy and quirky range of collections.