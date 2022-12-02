Michael Kors presents the Parker Bag for Autumn 2022 Collection

Chic and exceptionally versatile, the Parker bag is Michael Kors’ latest gift for this season – a spotlight stealer from the house’s autumn 2022 collection.

Redefining modern elegance, the creation is informed by its streamlined silhouette and is constructed using luxurious, supple calf leather. The Parker is further adorned with the brand’s new Empire hardware plated in polished rhodium or 18K gold, easily elevating its status as the must-have bag of the year. The Parker comes in a plethora of styles, including messenger, crossbody, shoulder bag, and camera bag. The Parker is available in a range of colourways, including classic light brown, black, and Marigold. Special iterations include dark brown with the signature “MK” monogram and a tiger print variation.