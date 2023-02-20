Michael Kors Presents Urban Bohemia for Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection

On the last day of New York Fashion Week, Michael Kors closed the presentation with a reference to the 1970s, which according to the designer was always an inspirational era of fashion icons and urban lifestyle. The flair is undeniably sparkling through every single piece of the collection, as shown here below.

When we talk about New York Fashion Week, we talk about the practicality and anatomy of dressing accordingly. Some of the established brands have presented their latest takes on the fall season and it seems to us that everything was designed with the right proportions, not too much but also substantial enough to create major wardrobe staples for the upcoming chilly season. That’s at least what Michael Kors was focused on for its latest collection.

The designer recalled that his collection was inspired by the 1970s. Icons like Gloria Steinem, Cher, Tina Turner, Lena Horne, Ali McGraw, and Jane Fonda were the main inspirations along with the Greenwich Village, the neighbourhood he is familiar with during that age. That is why he calls his collection Urban Bohemia, a combination of big-city glamour and the era of bohemia.

The collection line-up includes shaggy shearling coats, long coats in minimalist cuts paired with super short pants, fringe and leopard everywhere, together with the ultra-wide belts hanging loose on the hips. High-knee boots are paired with sequins that were cut to follow the seventies’ dressing silhouettes. See the rest of the looks here.