Natural materials at their finest on Rodo’s SS 2023 Collection

Rodo flexes its house specialty of fusing natural materials in its latest seasonal collection

Upscale Florentine fashion house Rodo has come a long way since it’s conception in 1956, transcending from the then local signature commercial wicker and straw and chic leather frame handbags production. A few generations and more than 30 countries later, although the brand has come a long way, it stayed true to some of its strongest identifying roots, as highlighted in the latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Driven by the ingenuity of Italian craftsmanship, Rodo has always been a champion of femininity, a fact further affirmed this year through the Spring/Summer collection that boasts understated tones and elegant hand-woven finishes. Look for these in the mini Tubes mini shoulder bags, among other pieces. Similarly, the shoes collection this season are graced by the same platinum gold and crystals as it decorates heels of various heights, playing on elements of sensuality both for the sandals and the pumps.

The brand’s recognizable penchant of fusing hand-woven wicker and leather strongly completes the Small Beverly – Carrara bag with a centre wicker pattern seamlessly joining the sides of ivory leather completed. The top handle – a returning trend – is a clear-cut, polished metal chain offering a subtle bling.

Recognizing an iconic piece has never been easier with the Bernadette Wicker – Carrara, a full hand-woven wicker bag that fully complements the pump and sole wicker of the Diletta Platform – Lime.

The Pearl 55 – Silver is a classy Mule covered in laminated leather with a Virgule heel. The mignons exude elegance thanks to its entwined metal mesh straps with rhinestones.

Empowering the discerning women with relevant structured shapes and a mix of natural materials like the leather and wicker combo, Rodo’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection satiates consumers’ appetite for stylish modern luxury while further strengthening its identity. Available at Rodo, Plaza Indonesia Level 1 and masarishop.com.