facebook

Natural materials at their finest on Rodo’s SS 2023 Collection

By editorial
14 Mar 2023
Natural materials at their finest on Rodo’s SS 2023 Collection
Style
Natural materials at their finest on Rodo’s SS 2023 Collection

Rodo flexes its house specialty of fusing natural materials in its latest seasonal collection

Upscale Florentine fashion house Rodo has come a long way since it’s conception in 1956, transcending from the then local signature commercial wicker and straw and chic leather frame handbags production. A few generations and more than 30 countries later, although the brand has come a long way, it stayed true to some of its strongest identifying roots, as highlighted in the latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Driven by the ingenuity of Italian craftsmanship, Rodo has always been a champion of femininity, a fact further affirmed this year through the Spring/Summer collection that boasts understated tones and elegant hand-woven finishes. Look for these in the mini Tubes mini shoulder bags, among other pieces. Similarly, the shoes collection this season are graced by the same platinum gold and crystals as it decorates heels of various heights, playing on elements of sensuality both for the sandals and the pumps.

Beverly – Carrara

The brand’s recognizable penchant of fusing hand-woven wicker and leather strongly completes the Small Beverly – Carrara bag with a centre wicker pattern seamlessly joining the sides of ivory leather completed. The top handle – a returning trend – is a clear-cut, polished metal chain offering a subtle bling.

Bernadette Wicker – Carrara
Diletta Platform – Lime

Recognizing an iconic piece has never been easier with the Bernadette Wicker – Carrara, a full hand-woven wicker bag that fully complements the pump and sole wicker of the Diletta Platform – Lime.

The Pearl 55 – Silver

The Pearl 55 – Silver is a classy Mule covered in laminated leather with a Virgule heel. The mignons exude elegance thanks to its entwined metal mesh straps with rhinestones.

Amy Twist – Carrara and Bonnie 55 – Carrara

Empowering the discerning women with relevant structured shapes and a mix of natural materials like the leather and wicker combo, Rodo’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection satiates consumers’ appetite for stylish modern luxury while further strengthening its identity. Available at Rodo, Plaza Indonesia Level 1 and masarishop.com.

rodo rodo spring/summer 2023

Trending Reads

Most Popular

View all Articles
Natural materials at their finest on Rodo’s SS 2023 Collection

editorial

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.