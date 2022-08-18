New In Women’s Fashion’s This August: Chloé, Dior, Thom Browne and More

Everything new in women’s fashion this August 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

This month is all about uniforms. Here we present to you two archetypes with a modern flair: corporate and athletic. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Shop: New in Women’s Fashion This August

Peter Do

Trust Peter Do to devise a uniform for the nine-to-five. No, the shirt doesn’t have to be agape, though it could give your colleagues something to gossip about around the cooler (no matter what Janice from HR says).

Shop Here

Balenciaga

No, this blazer wasn’t borrowed from your father’s moth-ridden closet. In fact, it’s from Demna Gvasalia’s spring ’22 collection for Balenciaga. Cropped with frayed edges, this one will take you one step closer to becoming your fashion icon – The Babadook.

Shop Here

Versace

Donatella Versace brought latex back to her oeuvre in 2019. Sprinkled with golden Medusa medallions, this Autumn 2022 iteration is the perfectly smooth top to layer under a jacket or a coat. Don’t forget to lube it up first.

Shop Here

Ann Demeulemeester

Princess of modern gothica and mistress of cave bats Ann Demeulemeester designed her Stan Heel Riding Boots in homage to the regal sport, putting a spin on the staple with an elongated shaft and a buckle-belt back.

Shop Here

Ford Thunderbag

Maxi bags are making a comeback. The spacious, slouchy silhouette of this Tom Ford number allows it to store all your essentials wherever you go. Maybe you could even sneak out that porcelain teapot you’ve been eyeing at your aunt’s place.

Shop Here

Thom Browne

You might have heard of Thom Browne jackets, shirts and even jockstraps, but his aviator jackets are another breed of perfection. The best part, you don’t even need to know how to fly a plane to wear one, or even be literate.

Shop Here

Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s proud invention, the Diorcamp ankle boot from the Autumn 2022 collection, showcases the L’Union Fait la Force motto on the rubber shaft. With a star motif (Christian Dior’s lucky symbol) on the sole, this pair will help you stand out instantly.

Shop Here

Chloé

Inspired by Formula 1, Chloé’s Fast Girl capsule collection reveals a hitherto-unseen side of Gabriela Hearst’s creative vision. With checks and stripes galore, the collection playfully merges celebrated racetrack iconographies with the brand’s insouciant prairie-girl aesthetics.

Shop Here

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong