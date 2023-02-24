Petit Bateau to Release Special Collection to Celebrate its 130th Birthday

The Paris-based childrenswear brand has prepared something exciting to commemorate its 130th journey, which will unveil in March this year.

It has been a century, and three decades since the French brand Petit Bateau started its sartorial endeavour. It all began in Troyes in 1893, the centre place of French knitwear, where Pierre Valton first named the brand Valton & Fils before changing it to Petit Bateau in 1920. The endeavour specialized in underwear products until Pierre’s wife was inspired to invent small-sized panties as she was cutting long johns.

For decades the brand had delivered the standard codes that paid tribute to childhood humour, comfort, freedom of movement, and innovation until it gained its first recognition in 1937 by winning the Grand Prize for Innovation at the Universal Exhibition in Paris. In 2023, Petit Bateau is about to celebrate its 130th birthday. With its timeless intergenerational brand status, Petit Bateau is eager to release its new collection coming this March in selected stores, ready to sprinkle every kid’s daily life with its comfortable and everlasting design.