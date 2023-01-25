Roaring 20’s on Dior Spring 2023 Couture

Maria Grazia Chiuri pays tribute to the French entertainer Joséphine Baker for her latest endeavour with Dior, cited the daily life of the icon during the 1920’s as her main inspiration.

Inspired by the life of the late Joséphine Baker, the American-born French dancer, singer, and actress, Maria Grazia Chiuri brings a modern twist to the iconic look of the twenties for Dior’s Spring 2023 Couture collection. Drawing on the lives of her famous clienteles for inspiration, Chiuri has translated the timeless style of Baker’s off-stage look into the recent collection, creating a timeless look that epitomizes the modernity of those years.

The runway looks at the recent show were absolutely breathtaking, harkening back to what one might expect to see on the catwalks a century ago. The black velvet bodysuit, paired with a black bathrobe, effortlessly captivated the audience’s attention. The 1947 bar jacket was a key piece throughout the show, appearing alongside straight-cut skirts made of wool and jacquard. To close the show, Chiuri presented draped dresses crafted from luxurious fabrics, while long velvet dresses in jewel tones provided an elegant finale. All in all, the show offered a fresh vision of haute couture, combining relaxed silhouettes with meticulous craftsmanship.