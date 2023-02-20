Stars at BAFTA 2023 Red Carpet

London was sparkling bright as BAFTA took their turn on the awards season, which kicked off with gorgeous celebrities – and royals, too – gracing the red carpet with their most glamorous ensembles.

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards or BAFTA 2023 honoured this year’s best film performances just last night London time. Hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, the awards took place in Royal Festival Hall at London Southbank Center. Stars like Cate Blanchett shined on the red carpet and stage as she took home the Best Actress awards; Julianne Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and Florence Pugh looked elegant in designers’ gowns. Some VIPs sweetened their looks with the tiny blue ribbon to show solidarity with refugees and displaced people worldwide. Surprisingly, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales were also seen together to support the event. Without further due, let’s see another gorgeous appearance from the night here.

Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewellery

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon

Florence Pugh in Nina Ricci and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Lily James in Tamara Ralph and Bulgari jewellery

Jung Ho-yeon In Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela

Carey Mulligan in Christian Dior

Sara Sampaio in Zuhair Murad

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland

Michelle Yeoh in Christian Dior

Naomi Ackie in Loewe

Princess Catherine of Wales in Alexander McQueen