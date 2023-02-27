The 14 Best Red Carpet Round-Up From SAG Awards 2023

From Ana de Armas to Michelle Yeoh, see the stars who tirelessly pulled off their best looks on this red carpet season. It’s one last hit before the Oscar arrives in March.

SAG Awards is coming in, which means another round-up of red-carpet flair is here to steal the limelight. The 29th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards comes back to honour the best achievement in television and film this past year. Held in Fairmont Century Plaza last night, Los Angeles time, Hollywood’s biggest stars did not miss out on commemorating the industry’s leading nominees, including Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, and Amanda Seyfried. They were not just there to put their names on history but also coming to be named the most sophisticated ladies in the event. Here come other stars who also flawlessly nailed their looks.

Katherine Waterston stunned in Donna Karan Collection

The “Blonde” star Ana de Armas never fails in style, this time looking gorgeous in a plunging Louis Vuitton dress

Kerry Condon showed her flair in a custom Louis Vuitton dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes

Elizabeth Debicki rocked the velvet trend with her Dior Couture dress

Cara Delevingne seemed to be back in glam mode, looking stunning in a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit

Amanda Seyfried went green with Prada, donning minimalism with an asymmetrical dress

Zendaya’s art-deco-inspired pick — adorably pretty in pink Valentino

Julia Garner’s unique style has got us crazy over her look. She nailed it off with a custom Gucci dress.

Rooney Mara is a star that never looked bad on the red carpet — this time rocking her partly sheer Alexander McQueen dress

Haley Lu Richardson went all-pearl for SAG. She wore a Carolina Herrera strapless dress encrusted in pearls to the event.

Simple but unforgettable, Michelle Williams’ dress pick just hit us right. She looked terrific in a deep-blue Dior dress.

The “Female Actor in a Leading Role” winner Michelle Yeoh nailed all her looks this year in every red carpet show-up. She wore Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.

Meghan Fahey’s cut-out Ralph Lauren dress was gorgeous!

She shone bright like her dress; Viola Davis was seen wearing a floor-length Valentino dress.