The Best-Dressed List of Golden Globes 2023

The red carpet season welcomes The 80th Golden Globes as the first ceremony award filled with gilded glamours this year. From the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, the celebrities made their grand entrance and marked their names on the best-dressed list. See the list below.

The Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Michelle Yeoh with a peplum sparkly dress from Armani Prive.

The relationship between Margot Robbie and Chanel is undeniable. They join forces with a halter neck baby pink dress adorned with light feathers on the hemline.

The bright yellow sleek two-piece dress from Dior fits Anya Taylor-Joy’s slender figure perfectly.

Julia Garner wears Gucci fountain-shaped pastel pink gown and wins Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama.

The rising star, Jenna Ortega, goes glitz and glam in Gucci pleated cut-out dress.

Letitia Wright goes minimalist with orange-printed dress from Prada.

Glamour is her middle name, Jessica Chastain never fails to impress, this time in Casadei.

Elizabeth Debicki stuns in Dior pink-palette sleek dress.

Simple yet gorgeous, Ana de Armas wears two-tone Louis Vuitton dress with a square-shaped neckline.

It seems that Lily James adores red quite much, she wears a Versace daring red ball gown in cut-out torso.