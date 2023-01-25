The Controversial Take on Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Couture

The latest Schiaparelli Couture collection is a visual feast of intricate details and extravagant craftsmanship — but with a polemical topic at its core. It’s a tribute to a single, powerful word: DOUBT.

When Kylie Jenner made her grand entrance at the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Couture show, all eyes were on her stunning ‘lion dress’. However, the sight of it caused some social media users to ask questions such as “how could he be so cruel?” and “was it a real lion?”. Fortunately, it was all fake and Daniel Roseberry was quick to provide an explanation afterwards, much to the relief of everyone.

Roseberry is clearly a fan of the great poet Dante Alighieri, whose work formed the basis of the Schiaparelli couture collection. Alighieri’s images of leopards, lions, and she-wolves, representing lust, pride, and avarice respectively, caused a stir of controversy when first presented. Roseberry brought these images to life with spectacular faux-taxidermy creations made entirely by hand, using foam, resin, and other manmade materials.

Apart from this, Roseberry also presented a jaw-dropping collection of quilt oversized coats, trompe l’oeil dresses that looked like mermaids’ own, and cropped blazers with 3D embroidery. The show was capped off by a deconstructed bow dress with an unlikely cape, leaving the guests standing in awe.