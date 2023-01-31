Translating the Simplicity of Art on Fendi Spring 2023 Couture

Fendi just delivered their latest couture show featuring the work of the three creatives behind the house; Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez to redefine couture in the modern age.

It seems to us that Fendi has taken the word “simple” more serious than ever, especially when we look into their latest couture show. The set, the collection and everything in between tells it all. Kim Jones aimed to craft delicate and proper eveningwear, eliminating the need for extravagant dresses. To do this, he focused on the construction of simple garments, such as a V-neck long dress in glittery fabric and a spaghetti strap dress featuring pleats and lace appliqué. Together, the set and collection tell a story of lucidity and ease for the wearer.

To complete the collection, Jones was supported by Silvia Venturini Fendi, in-charge of the accessories department. Instead of having real bags, she designed small jewellery boxes bags with hard metallic materials and two different exquisite fabrics for inside and outside linings. Delfina Delettrez Fendi teamed up to create the shoes and accessories collections inspired by her climbing hobby. Exploring further, she moulded the heels to resemble actual climbing grips. Additionally, she re-created bracelets, earrings and buckles for the drapes, transforming them into luxurious sculptural pieces that resembled carabiners used in climbing. What an amazing collection!