facebook

Under Armour Bali Brand House Reopening

By Refa Koetin
28 Feb 2023
Under Armour Bali Brand House Reopening
Style
Under Armour Bali Brand House Reopening

Globally-renowned sports apparel brand Under Armour has reopened their Bali flagship store

The latest Brand House City Concept is designed to enhance shopping experience

Building on a concept that focuses on boosting shopping experience, Under Armour also emphasises their contribution to plastic waste management by incorporating these as an artistic element within its new brand house.

Under Armour Indonesia collaborates with Ecollabo8 to contribute to environmental sustainability efforts

Highlighting the collaboration with Ecollabo8, Under Armour Indonesia’s Director of Operations, Robin Liem, remarks, “Ecollabo8 is an innovative plastic recycling company in Bali engaged in the design of campaigns, the administration of waste management programs, and the mass production of recycled plastic products. We aim to provide an activity that has an effect on the environment and that is sustainable in order to preserve the Earth’s equilibrium.”

The Brand House City Concept has been implemented successfully in PIK Avenue Mall and Plaza Indonesia brand houses

This new and improved Brand House City Concept from Under Armour Indonesia is located on the ground floor of Beachwalk Bali at #L1-33.34, Beachwalk Bali, Jl. Kuta Beach, Kuta, Kec. Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361.

 

Under Armour under armour indonesia under armour bali reopening Sustainability ecollabo8 robin liem bali beachwalk bali under armour bali

Trending Reads

Most Popular

View all Articles
Under Armour Bali Brand House Reopening

Refa Koetin

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.