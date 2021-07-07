A Fruitful Partnership between IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG

IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG recently introduced a new product to celebrate the partnership that has linked the Swiss luxury watchmaker and the German car manufacturer since 2004.

Titled the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG,” this is IWC’s first 43mm Pilot’s Watch Chronograph featuring the IWC- manufactured 69385 calibre, as well as the first Pilot’s Watch Chronograph with a case made of extremely light and scratch-resistant titanium.

On top of that, the dial also features precisely woven carbon fibre – a material directly derived from AMG’s aero components – while at the same time its black carbon dial provides the perfect contrast to the silver chronograph sub-dials, reminiscent of motorsport instruments.