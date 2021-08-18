A Japanese Touch on Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition

Every host country of the Olympic Games brings a unique flair and culture to the event. To this end, Omega has crafted its Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020 limited edition with a true Japanese touch.
Design-wise, in tribute to the year of Tokyo 2020, the number 20 on the bezel is filled with red liquid ceramic. At the back, the watch features a sapphire crystal case-back with a transferred Tokyo 2020 emblem. On the other side, the polished white ceramic dial also continues the Tokyo theme with a special lollipop central seconds hand, with its tip in a varnished red dot. Limited to just 2,020 models, this timepiece beautifully represents the flag of Japan.
Catch more glimpses of the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition in the video below: