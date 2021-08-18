A Japanese Touch on Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020 Limited Edition

Every host country of the Olympic Games brings a unique flair and culture to the event. To this end, Omega has crafted its Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020 limited edition with a true Japanese touch.

Design-wise, in tribute to the year of Tokyo 2020, the number 20 on the bezel is filled with red liquid ceramic. At the back, the watch features a sapphire crystal case-back with a transferred Tokyo 2020 emblem. On the other side, the polished white ceramic dial also continues the Tokyo theme with a special lollipop central seconds hand, with its tip in a varnished red dot. Limited to just 2,020 models, this timepiece beautifully represents the flag of Japan.

