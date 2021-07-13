A. Lange & Söhne Demonstrates Starry Night Vibes with the brand-new Little Lange 1 Moon Phase

The brand-new Little Lange 1 Moon Phase from A. Lange & Söhne demonstrates the elegant combination of aesthetic appeal and precision in a watch.

Thousands of tiny stars seem to sparkle up front on the dark-blue dial of the watch in its white-gold case. To top it off, the bezel is set with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds that create a radiant frame for the fascinating dial and a white-gold moon which accurately orbits along its course beneath the iconic Lange outsize date.

Speaking about accuracy, the watch is completed with a moon-phase display calculated to remain accurate for 122.6 years. Learn more about the magical timepiece in the accompanying video below: