A. Lange & Söhne Demonstrates Starry Night Vibes with the brand-new Little Lange 1 Moon Phase

The brand-new Little Lange 1 Moon Phase from A. Lange & Söhne demonstrates the elegant combination of aesthetic appeal and precision in a watch.
Thousands of tiny stars seem to sparkle up front on the dark-blue dial of the watch in its white-gold case. To top it off, the bezel is set with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds that create a radiant frame for the fascinating dial and a white-gold moon which accurately orbits along its course beneath the iconic Lange outsize date.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about accuracy, the watch is completed with a moon-phase display calculated to remain accurate for 122.6 years. Learn more about the magical timepiece in the accompanying video below: