A medley of time: Four aesthetically-pleasing luxury watches

Four of our new favourite timepieces this month showcase a myriad of colours on the dial

Grand Seiko Spring Drive 8-Day Jewellery Watch

Inspired by the white lion, the Grand Seiko Spring Drive 8-Day Jewellery Watch SBGD213 showcases the ideals of the Japanese brand. For one, this new Grand Seiko jewellery masterpiece beautifully combines the precision of the Spring Drive, high legibility through carefully placed gems, as well as exquisite artistry and craftsmanship. Design-wise, the watch case is treated with a form of Zaratsu polishing specially developed for Platinum 950. Aside from that, the case and dial have 5.62 carats of diamonds and 1.25 carats of blue sapphires, which are all set by hand.

Hermès H08

This year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva saw Hermès unveil the most recent addition to its Hermès H08 collection. Design-wise, the minutes’ track, the varnished seconds hand, and the watch-glass seal of the new iteration all feature vibrant colour variations in shades of yellow, green, blue, or orange that emphasise the clarity of the model. The watch is further complete with a Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement and a rubber strap with a structured “woven” look that matches the colours of each model underneath the colourful accents.

Montblanc 1858 Unveiled Timekeeper Minerva Limited Edition

The Montblanc 1858 Unveiled Timekeeper Minerva Limited Edition introduces a brand-new chronograph function. Notably, thanks to a new mechanical function, the chronograph is activated via the elegant 18K gold fluted bezel. One-click will start, a second click will stop, and a third click will reset it. Limited to 100 pieces, the timepiece comes in a 42.5mm stainless steel case and is fitted with a blue dial and a blue interchangeable alligator leather strap.

Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 4997/200R

The new Calatrava Ref. 4997/200R from Patek Philippe comes with a new rose gold version decked out in purple, which perfectly matches the warm nuances of the precious metal. Up front, its domed dial with a concentric wave pattern is coated with more than fifty successive layers of translucent purple lacquer. Remarkably, this decor creates a fascinating depth effect over which the rose-gilt powdered arrow-shaped hour markers and the faceted rose gold dauphine hands appear to be delicately floating.