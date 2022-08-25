facebook

A New Adventure on the latest Arceau Hermès Story

By Riga Ramadhan
25 Aug 2022
A New Adventure on the latest Arceau Hermès Story
A New Adventure on the latest Arceau Hermès Story

Hermès Horloger presents a new watch that is connected to life, play, and imagination, while showcasing exceptional expertise in the new Arceau Hermès Story.

Inspired by the lively pencil of English designer John Burton, who recently designed the Hermès Story silk scarf for the maison’s spring/summer 2022 collection, the watch features a fascinating tiger that is composed of wood marquetry. There are also butterflies, hummingbirds, turtles, and peacocks that give unique depth to the dial through their hand-engraved and gold paint applique. Issued as a 12-piece limited and numbered edition, this playful yet technical composition is framed in a 38mm rose gold case featuring a bezel set with 82 diamonds.

