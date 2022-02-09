A new heart-themed jewellery timepiece showcases Chopard’s technical feats

Artisans of the maison demonstrate their equal mastery of watchmaking and jewellery expertise with a new heart-themed jewellery timepiece from the L?Heure du Diamant collection

Every year, Valentine’s Day offers Chopard an opportunity to demonstrate the full extent of its creative genius and to be a partner to the most beautiful tokens of affection. For a wife, a fianc?, a dear friend or indeed anyone who is an object of affection, this uniquely special day gives everyone a chance to express the sincerity of their feelings.

On that note, for this year’s Valentine, the maison welcomes a new timepiece from L?Heure du Diamant collection which shaped like the maison?s cherished heart symbol, crafted in ethical 18K rose gold, and graced with a pink mother-of- pearl dial featuring refined guilloch? work. In particular, after round and oval interpretations, it pairs the aforementioned heart-shaped hand-guilloch? pink mother-of-pearl dial with a bezel entirely paved with brilliant-cut diamonds enhanced by the sophisticated crown setting, as well as a pink leather strap.