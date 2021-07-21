A Superior Mastery From the Latest Versions of Bvlgari’s Divas’ Dream Divissima Emeralds

The newest versions of the Divas’ Dream Divissima Emeralds from Bvlgari unites irresistible style and jewellery-making expertise to reveal a new chapter of the fascinating Bvlgari Watches Colour Treasures journey.

As the name implies, the iridescent mother of pearl dial in the watch is emboldened by eight brilliant-cut emeralds in a vivid shade of green, set amongst waves of diamonds. More importantly, the sophisticated white gold architecture on its case also gives a sense of lightness and motion to the distinctive fan-shaped motifs – which is a signature of the Divas’ Dream collection – that surround the dials. Overall, the new watch artfully combines brilliant gems in daring ways, confirming the Italian jeweller as the master of coloured gemstones.

