Amanda Seyfried muses on the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

The famed actress appears in a special photoshoot commissioned by the maison as the Reverso collection marks its 90th year

Amanda Seyfried, friend of the Maison, radiates an aura of quiet confidence. She moves with grace. She speaks with poise, authenticity and beauty. A beauty that transcends time. Following her dazzling success in the movie Mank – for which she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress at both the Golden Globes and Oscars – Amanda Seyfried has again been in the spotlight, for a specially commissioned photo shoot with Jaeger-LeCoultre. Celebrating the femininity, the photos also mark 90 years since the Reverso was born.

For this photo shoot, Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborated with Alique, a Dutch-born and New York-based photographer and artist who is renowned for portraying women from her distinctively female point of view. In the new photographs, Amanda wears a pink gold Reverso One Duetto Moon from the current collection, styled with a pink gold bracelet and with a burgundy-red leather strap. The styling resonates perfectly with Amanda’s own take on contemporary femininity.

“If I had to define the Reverso, I would say: timeless, innovative, pristine” says Amanda Seyfried. “I like watches to feel like they can be worn with a shirt or a dress and still fit in with my style. The Reverso always hits that spot. It’s hard to believe how much detail and artistry can be etched into such a small case – and to have two faces work so seamlessly in one design is extraordinary. It echoes her ability to play many roles, to be inventive and use all the intricacies of her personality to bring out her talent and finesse.