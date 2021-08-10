An Artistic Aura on A. Lange & Söhne’s Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst

Watchmaking artistry and exquisite handcrafts meet in this exclusive timepiece.

A. Lange & Söhne’s Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst is undoubtedly an extravagant timepiece. For one, not only does it combine superb watchmaking artistry – from the outermost angles of its rectangular case, up to the dial which boasts a three-dimensional effect – but the brand also includes semi-transparent enamelling of the dial and several manual engravings in the lozenge design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A. Lange & Söhne (@alangesoehne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A. Lange & Söhne (@alangesoehne)

Catch more glimpses of the A. Lange & Söhne’s Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst in the accompanying video below: