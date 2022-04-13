Audemars Piguet showcases its latest technical advance with the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin

By Riga Ramadhan
13 Apr 2022
Audemars Piguet showcases its latest technical advance with the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin
Audemars Piguet showcases its latest technical advance with the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin

The new timepiece, which is powered by the new Calibre 2968, combines technical innovation and aesthetic refinement to pay a fine tribute to the Royal Oak’s 50th anniversary

Audemars Piguet recently unveiled its latest research and development breakthrough (RD#3) with the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin. As the name suggests, this 39mm stainless steel anniversary model — measuring 8.1 mm in thickness — represents the first “Jumbo” in history to be equipped with a self-winding flying tourbillon.

Appearance-wise, this new model remains true to the aesthetic codes of the iconic “Jumbo” models. For instance, the stainless steel case and bracelet feature the collection’s signature satin-brushed and polished hand finish, while the timepiece is graced with a Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 Petite Tapisserie dial which pays tribute to the original model.

Beneath the dial, the watch is driven by the Manufacture’s new self-winding ultra-thin flying tourbillon movement, the Calibre 2968, which measures just 3.4 mm thick and is adorned with a novel combination of traditional and contemporary hand-crafted decorations.

The timepiece is also fitted with the dedicated anniversary openworked oscillating weight which bears the “50-years” logo and the Audemars Piguet signature engraved on its surface. In addition, this model will be complemented in September by a second 37mm version for the slimmer wrists, enriched with a dial of a different hue.

