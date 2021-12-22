Back on Black with Montblanc 1858 Geosphere UltraBlack

Dedicated to the world’s Seven Summit mountaineering challenge, which is known as the holy grail of mountaineering adventures, the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere UltraBlack comes in a 42mm distressed stainless steel case combined with black and contrasting white design details.

Function-wise, the timepiece features a manufacture world-time complication developed by the Montblanc watchmakers in Villeret: two domed globes, turning in opposite directions that complete a full rotation in 24 hours. Surrounded by a scale with the 24 time zones, along with a day and night indication in contrasting colours, the watch expresses the spirit of mountain exploration, while embodying the modern trend of returning to nature.

