Bovet 1822 Goes Deeply Poetic With Its Récital 23

As the first of Bovet 1822 women’s timepiece to feature the “writing slope” case, the Récital 23 features a diamond bezel, diamond dial markers, and diamonds completely embracing the lovely sloped case and sparkles from every angle.
Aesthetically, a deeply poetic three-dimensional moon phase is displayed on the upper section of the timepiece, while the hours and minutes occupy an off-centre dial at 6 o’clock. Presented in the form of a hemispherical dome, the moon phase is engraved to evoke the lunar surface and filled with luminescent material. Incredibly, the sparkling Blue Aventurine Glass Dial at the front front features specially designed hands that form a heart every hour.
