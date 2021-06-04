Our brands
Bremont invests in icy charm this summer with the diamond-set Solo ‘Lady K’

By Randy Lai
04 Jun 2021
The British watchmaker’s array of classic aviation-inspired chronometers welcomes a newcomer to the family — the first ever to be adorned with a 60-diamond bezel.

By now, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s a growing, widespread sentiment among female watch collectors that non-gendered designs are the way forward. Still you can’t argue with the very specific allure of an exquisite bejeweled timepiece — not necessarily just for ladies, but certainly crafted with them in mind — so it’s no surprise that brands keep dipping their toe into the pond with shimmering, sparkling, jewellery-focused riffs on the otherwise ho-hum sports watch.

To capitalise on the popularity of 2020’s Hawking Quantum — the break-out ‘ladies watch’ from the physicist-inspired collection of the same name — Bremont has just released the ‘Lady K’, a newcomer in its long-running Solo collection (think pilot’s watches, nodding to the romance of WWII-era fighter aces) that brings wearability and a smattering of bling to the party. Available in two different mother of pearl dials, it’s the first instance wherein Bremont have used precious stones in a mainline collection, meaning that unlike the Quantum, production won’t cease at 88 pieces.

In a partial nod to the “artistic and adventurous spirit” of their mother, Bremont co-founders Nick and Giles English opted to fit these new Lady K timepieces with nacre dials. More commonly known as ‘mother of pearl’, this composite material that’s harvested from a mollusc’s inner shell is sturdy and iridescent, making it a desirable material from manufacturing dials — even before you get to the obvious maritime symbolism. Picking up on this aesthetic glitter are 60 VVS diamonds, set into the watch’s bezel using a series of claws, sources (as all precious stones are at Bremont) in accordance with the Kimberley Process.

In the metaphorical engine room, the ‘Lady K’ is powered by the BE-92AV movement: a simple, hours-minutes-seconds configuration that get its value-add in the form of some hands-on tinkering by Bremont. These movements undergo regulation at the brand’s vertically integrated factory at Henley-on-Thames and must pass a chronometer certification satisfying the requirements of the ISO 3159 test — administered by the International Organisation for Standardization. Originally introduced with Bremont’s ‘Ministry of Defence’ collection, it’s little wonder that these movements are, speaking aesthetically, absolutely no-frills. A large, full-sized rotor runs the breadth of the caseback, beneath which you’ll still find a couple of pleasantly surprising (albeit machine-made) flourishes.

The Bremont Solo ‘Lady K’ is now available in white or Tahitian mother of pearl. To learn more, visit Bremont online.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Hong Kong.

Randy Lai
watches
