Bvlgari and MB&F join forces to create the Legacy Machine Flying T Allegra

A limited and feminine timepiece created when two brilliant minds manage to combine two unusual and unconventional creative approaches

The collaboration between Bvlgari and MB&F was initially motivated by a mutual and professional respect between Bvlgari’s Product Creation Executive Director Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani and MB&F’s Founder and Creative Director Maximilian Büsser, which subsequently evolved into a strong friendship.

Both Bvlgari and MB&F have strong characters, and their respective masteries are in full display in the Legacy Machine Flying T Allegra. The two brands are well known for their jewellery-making and mechanical audacity, as MB&F works on volumes and complexity, while Bvlgari creates two-dimensional models with a radically graphic aesthetic in this special timepiece. Ultimately, the choice to revisit MB&F’s Legacy Machine Flying T was thus both natural and logical, since Flying T Allegra incorporates both sensibilities.

Design-wise, the timepiece itself is radical in terms of its architecture and construction, while at the same time exquisitely precious in terms of its opulent ornamentation. The upper end of the axis carries the diamond-set flying tourbillon and the balance wheel — a vibrant technical organ against which the hours and minutes dial is set at a 50-degree angle — precisely defined so that the owner of the Flying T Allegra is the only one who can read the time.

Meanwhile, the case-back reveals the star-shaped oscillating weight, with its gold sandblasted rays that rotate on the ruthenium disc positioned above a platinum counterweight. As a final touch, a sapphire crystal dome tops this three-dimensional assembly, beneath which one can admire the organic life of the movement. The timepiece itself is limited to only 20 pieces in 18K white gold and 20 pieces in 18K rose gold diamond-set cases, with fully diamond-set dial plates and adorned with fine gemstones.

All things considered, it’s safe to say that when MB&F and Bvlgari decide to join forces, the result can only be extraordinary, in the truest sense of the word.