Cartier Unveils One-of-a-Kind Jewellery Pieces With Its Clash (Un)Limited Collection

The idea behind the Clash [Un]Limited from Cartier was to create a collection that was limitless in terms of creativity, innovation and style.

Amazingly, this resulted in a series of limited-edition jewellery pieces, including the spectacular Baignoire mitten watch – a unique watch inserted into a gold and diamond mitten that dares to be extravagant and unexpected. Design-wise, the watch also has a second-skin effect that covers three quarters of the hand, achieved using 3D printing. Remarkably supple, the Baignoire mitten is made up of a rose gold mesh set with a constellation of diamonds surrounding the watch and a diamond-paved dial hemmed with studs.