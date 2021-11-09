Chopard Combines An Eagle Eye and High-Frequency Watchmaking in its Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF model

Limited to only 250 pieces, the 41mm-diameter Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF watch is a modest 9.75mm thick, very light and extremely robust, thanks to the use of titanium — which is distinguished by its even lighter weight and darker colour — and equipped with an outstanding calibre.

Chopard launched the Alpine Eagle collection back in 2019. Contemporary, streamlined, and assertive, the sport-chic Alpine Eagle timepiece collection was inspired by the Alps and the imperious strength of the majestic eagle. Furthermore, it was also a contemporary reinterpretation of St. Moritz, the first watch created by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele — Co-President of Chopard — back in 1980. This year, the Maison enriches the collection with the latest Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF model.

Aesthetically, the Alpine Eagle design codes remain present in the new Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF model. For instance, the bezel, case middle and wide bracelet links are satin-brushed. The central cap of these links is polished, as are the case bevels while the eight screws featuring slots are set at a tangent to the bezel circle.

However, one particular standout feature from this new watch is arguably in the dial, which is marked with the so-called “eagle iris” pattern. Of particular note, this pattern is a direct tribute to the piercing vision of the majestic birds of prey that inspired the collection.

More importantly, its colour nonetheless differs from the rest of the collection because it is hand-patinated, meaning each dial has a distinctive shade. Speaking about the colour, the Vals Grey colour on the dial of the Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF was inspired by the village of the same name in the Swiss canton of Graubünden, known for its houses with quartzite-tiled roofs.

Furthermore, the dial also bears two unique inscriptions. At first, the “8 HZ Chronometer” appears beneath the Chopard name. Furthermore, there’s a dynamic arrow-shaped logo in the lower-positioned, which is the unique signature of Chopard high-frequency watches. Additionally, the minutes track has also been pared down to just baton-type hour-markers and 12 o’clock in Roman numerals.

Beneath the dial, the Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF is powered by the COSC-certified Chopard 01.12-C, a mechanical self-winding movement with a central rotor produced by the Maison’s watchmaking workshops.

Technical-wise, Chopard uses the properties of monocrystalline silicon to make the most of this 8 Hertz frequency. In particular, the lightness of silicon, its tribological properties and the freedom offered by its manufacturing technology have enabled the Maison to develop an escapement dedicated to high frequencies without resulting in increased energy consumption. On that note, this high-frequency movement in the Calibre 01.12-C — which has a 60-hour power reserve — enters a select circle of exceptional chronometers.

All in all, with every aspect of this new model is the result of the unparalleled Artisans of Emotion of the Maison Chopard — from the inimitable casual chic Alpine Eagle style and one of the most advanced movements from the Maison’s workshops, a high-frequency escapement that reaches its cruising altitude at 57,600 vibrations per hour (8 Hz) — Chopard surely combines precision, style and sportiness in the new Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF model. In essence, the new Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF model surely continues another chapter in Chopard’s sport-chic collection with impeccable elegance expressed in a resolutely contemporary manner.