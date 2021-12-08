Chopard Presents the Alpine Eagle XL Chrono Only Watch

Created in support of the Monegasque Association against Muscular Dystrophy, Chopard’s Alpine Eagle XL Chrono Only Watch is a one-of-a-kind timepiece inspired by nature.

Aesthetically, the watch is distinguished by its dial in Swiss granite from the Graubünden region, speckled with blue and green inclusions recalling the colours of the Alpine massif seen from the sky. Meanwhile, to preserve the Alpine Eagle’s characteristic harmony of form and symmetry, the chronograph pushers on the right-hand side are subtly and discreetly integrated on either side of the protective crown guards. Furthermore, it also brings two novel touches to the Alpine Eagle collection: a case made of bead-blasted Lucent Steel A223 and a calf leather strap.