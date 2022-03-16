Consistency of colour in the latest Omega Constellation collection

Omega’s Constellation collection presents three new 36mm ladies’ versions that come with sun-brushed dials and matching-coloured straps in shimmering leather.

To ensure all applied elements match the colour of the case material, the brand’s logo, the Constellation star, and indexes are available in 18K white gold, 18K yellow gold, or 18K Sedna gold. Another dazzling feature on all three models is a circle of 38 diamonds, which is set on a specially polished bezel to produce a high shine and increase the play of light.

