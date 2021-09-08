Dilraba Joins Panerai as Global Brand Ambassador

The multi award-winning Chinese actress is the brand’s first ever female ambassador

Officine Panerai recently announced Dilraba as its first ever female Global Brand Ambassador. The Chinese actress’ characteristics was said to align perfectly with the Italian brand’s standards of a female role model. “As a bold and confident individual, her spirit is in line with Panerai’s brand philosophy,” explains Jean-Marc Pontroué, CEO of Panerai. “She represents China’s contemporary women who are bold and forward-thinking. We warmly welcome her and look forward to exploring the future with her.”

Elegant while firm, confident and noble, Dilraba has portrayed many iconic characters on film. In her career, she continuously challenges herself and her limits, demonstrating unlimited potential. Moreover, as a public figure and a role model, she does not limit her passion to performance, as she also pays close attention to various charity projects.

“Staying true to the brand’s values while continuously overcoming limits and pursuing innovation, Panerai’s motto is deeply rooted in my heart. With bold creativity and exquisite craftsmanship, the brand continuously explores the unknown. I admire its courage and enthusiasm and it is my honour to become the Global Brand Ambassador. With Panerai, I look forward to becoming a believer and also an explorer in fine watchmaking,” elaborates Dilraba, in closing.