Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Rendez-Vous Star presents an Enchanting Celestial Phenomenon

For the Rendez-Vous Star, Jaeger-LeCoultre invented an entirely new complication on the new automatic Calibre 734 that captures the romance and unpredictability of shooting stars on your wrist.

In particular, this enchanting celestial phenomenon can be activated by the movement of the wrist, while the shooting star will appear on the dial at random moments – four to six times per hour – and its unpredictability makes it even more special. The maison’s artisans decorated a multiple-level sapphire crystal dial set with diamonds, with micro hand-painted clouds and a moon concealing and revealing the star. Appearance-wise, the watch is offered in two enchanting variations: a white gold case with a dial in subtle tones of silvery blue, and a pink gold case with dial in soft golden brown.

Take a closer look at the Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Rendez-Vous Star timepieces through the video below: