An exclusive chat with Jean-Marc Pontroué, CEO of Officine Panerai

In an exclusive talk with JEAN-MARC PONTROUÉ, the CEO of Panerai, we discover this year’s novelties, the brand’s extraordinary experiences, and more.

Panerai has a legendary history that began in 1860 in Florence, Italy. From the 1930s onwards, the brand supplied precision instruments to the Italian Navy and its specialist diving corps. The designs included the Luminor and Radiomir, which were hidden from the public by the Military Secrets Act for many years but were later launched on the international market only after the Richemont Group acquired the brand in 1997.

For this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva event, the brand revisited its legendary Radiomir timepiece, which has undergone numerous changes. In particular, Panerai honours its legacy at the industry fair by updating the Radiomir line with brand new models that pay homage to its origins. The launch of the Radiomir Annual Calendar with intricate time-telling elements from each month of the year down to the very second, the Radiomir Quaranta in Goldtech, is described as “the contemporary and most versatile of Radiomir interpretations,” while the Radiomir California sports a 45mm dial for the first time in Radiomir history. To learn more about the brand’s journey, we spoke to Panerai’s CEO, Jean-Marc Pontroué.

What is your main strategic focus this year regarding the relaunch of the Radiomir collection?

We did some Submersible models a couple of years ago. We followed with the 70 years of Luminor and the sustainability program, which occupied Panerai for a few months. Two years ago, we saw that we neglected Radiomir, so we put more time into restating the history of the brand and its collection. The history with Florence, Italy, and even Eilean – the 1936 Bermudian ketch built in Fife’s legendary shipyard that we restored – because we had the chance. For me, Radiomir is a conservative line in our assortment. That’s why Radiomir is only available in red gold, platinum, and steel and is not available in Ceramic, Carbotech (composite material based on carbon fibre), DMLS (Direct Metal Laser Sintering), or BMG-tech (Bulk Metallic Glass).

On that note, was it because you wanted to increase its value?

Not really. Our brand is growing in value, but we developed several models at the entry price point this year. Our communication is at the high end, but it doesn’t forbid us to offer more variety at the entry price point segment. Not everybody can buy watches for 15,000 to 30,000 Euros. We have placed ourselves in the 5,000 euro segment. Our opening price point has increased. Previously, we had little variety. It was only a black dial model to choose from whether you liked it or not. Now we have other colours like blue and white. There’s more variety of models.

Almost all current Panerai models derive from two fundamental case styles; the Radiomir and the Luminor. Do you consider this an advantage or do you see it as a limiting factor?

I think it’s a decisive advantage. Many luxury brands have one concept they overdevelop in different finishings. So, when you work at Panerai, we often say that the hero is the product because we have these four families. There is the Luminor with a safety lock system. We have a slimmer model, the Due, and the sports model- the Submersible. Then we have Radiomir. But we are at the beginning of creativity regarding the gunmetal material or the movement for the annual calendar. So, I think the biggest asset of our brand is that we have a solid product platform. Creativity is fuelling us for the next 100 years in developing new sizes, movements, colours, and experiences.

Panerai started selling timepieces alongside related experiences, such as a diving moment with free-diving world champion Guillaume Nery and even training with the U.S. Navy SEALs. Could you explain this particular strategy and whether you plan to continue?



The Panerai experience works exceptionally well. We offer a limited edition only to you and only if you are part of an experience at Panerai. We plan to continue to provide these experiences.

The next experience will be with the with the GIGN (Le Groupe d’intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale) counterterrorist force in May. In short, 15 people can work with anti-terrorist forces for 48 hours in Paris. The next one will be in Spain, where our customers will go to two islands, Ibiza and Mallorca, to test supercars and super boats in the Mediterranean. We have another upcoming experience with the Navy SEALs, which will be open to non-Americans.

Numbers-wise, we can only do five experiences per year. Why? Because we only have three people who are organising these experiences. Five experiences take about 150 people. So, this means we have 150 travel itineraries to organise from all over the world, not just from one spot. It’s complicated logistics and not an easy task.

Overall, this year’s launch of the Radiomir collection defines where it all began for Panerai. Notably, we can see how the invention of the Radiomir for the Italian Navy set in motion Panerai’s legendary story, with it being the first ever Panerai watch made in the 1930s. By merging the brand’s innovation in materials while staying true to the Radiomir DNA and heritage, Panerai has introduced many innovative elements that spotlight the brand’s capability in reinterpreting an icon and its vintage aesthetics in a contemporary way to appeal to watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.