Five Watches to Look Out To Dare Your Creativity for 2023

Five of our favourite timepieces from the past couple of months for the watch connoisseur with an eye for quality…



Hermès Cape Cod Chaîne d’ancre

The latest Hermès Cape Cod Chaîne d’ancre watch is available in two new feminine gemset or non-set models, which interpret the double chain in shades of Glycine or blue on a graphic dial. Its iconic intertwined links stand out against a background of stamped horizontal lines, all coated in tinted lacquer and swept over by delicate baton-type hands.

Omega Speedmaster Super Racing

The newest Omega Speedmaster Super Racing, if anything, is the first timepiece to include the brand fine-tune Spirate System, which consists of revolutionary new patent-pending spiral that allows for ultra-fine rate adjustments to achieve certified precision of only 0/+2 seconds a day, thanks to this latest achievement. Upfront, the distinctive racing style minute-track and a black ceramic bezel ring with the famous tachymeter scale in new yellow “grand feu” enamel complete the honeycomb pattern of the dial.

Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin

For the first time, Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin combines one of watchmaking’s most emblematic complications, a perpetual mechanical calendar, with a moon-phase display. Inside, the 1255P calibre drives the latest version of the stunning watch, and it’s completed with a dark emerald-green dial with a gadroon pattern and three subdials for the date, month and weekday, along with the moon-phase indication at 6 o’clock.

Bvlgari Serpenti Spiga

This year, Bvlgari Serpenti celebrates its 75th anniversary. And the new Bvlgari Serpenti Spiga combines the audacity of Serpenti and the legend of Spiga, the Italian word for spike. Appearance-wise, the new double-spiral watch in 18kt rose gold embellished with diamonds fuses the modern with the ancient. Moreover, the malachite dial captivates with its vibrant green nuances in a nod to the brand’s jewellery DNA.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Jacquemart Minute Repeater 200 years

To commemorate the 200th anniversar y of Louis Vuitton’s birth, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton has produced an exceptional timepiece inspired by the ultimate expedition: The conquest of space. Titled Louis Vuitton Tambour Jacquemart Minute Repeater 200 years, this one – of-a-kind item, which is outstanding in terms of its design by unveiling for the first time an automaton mechanism endowed with a cathedral gong minute repeater, attests to Maison’s unmatched audacity. Intriguingly, the iconic white gold and titanium case of the Tambour has been futuristically redesigned to resemble a spacecraft and an astronaut’s helmet. Of particular note, when the push button is pressed, the rocket lifts off, exposing diamond passengers in its cockpit. At the same time, the planets rotate, and two shooting stars move after the rotation of the Monogram flower with an exceptional sound.