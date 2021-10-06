Flying Colours: The Richard Mille RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection

Art Deco themes, the age-old art of Guillochage, and high-tech ceramics come together in Richard Mille’s RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection

Using advanced materials to create stunning timepieces has long been part of Richard Mille’s identity, and has also been part of the narrative drive behind the RM 07-01 – the undisputed feminine icon of the brand. And this time, for the new RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection, Richard Mille adds a touch of traditional artisanship through Art Deco aesthetics and radiant guilloché dials.

There are three models in the collection, namely the RM 07-01 Pastel Blue, RM 07-01 Pastel Pink and RM 07-01 Pastel Lavender, with each model being limited to just 50 pieces. As their name suggests, each model features a TZP ceramic case in their respective colours with a contrasting – but ultimately complementing – bi-colour rubber straps. This play of colour continues on the segmented central dial plates, which are assembled from inserts of ceramic, geometrically patterned rubber and hand-crafted guillochè. Then, at the centre of each watch is a rhodium-plated red-gold dial element that is part of a larger pattern with lines lines subtly align with the floating hour markers on the microblasted titanium flange.

The guillochè inserts, and the art of making it, deserves special mention. Guillochage is a very traditional – and very exacting – craft originating in the 16th century to decorate with inscribed intersecting lines. For watch dials, the lines are cut by a hand-turned lathe, typically a rose engine lathe, under the guiding hands of an experienced guillocheur who has trained in the craft for decades.

On that note, the RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics is the first Richard Mille collection to feature hand-crafted guillochè. But beyond simply adopting this classical art form, which is more often than not found on more classically styled watches, Cécile Guenat – Director of Creation and Development at Richard Mille – gave it a contemporary and unique pop of energy. And colour, too. “I was inspired by the Art Deco architecture you see in Miami,” Cecile mentioned, “these pastel colours and bold patterns that are so distinctive and convey such an amazing vibe and attitude.”

This colourful vibe and attitude, however, belie the exceptional material and mechanical performance of these RM 07-01 models. TZP ceramic is light, hypoallergenic, durable and virtually scratch-proof, thanks to its zirconium oxide composition and sintering manufacture process. No less exceptional is the movement driving these watches, the automatic in-house calibre CRMA2, made of microblasted and electroplasma treated titanium, kept ticking by a 5N red gold variable-geometry rotor.

With its effervescent combination of technical excellence and colourful aesthetics, the three expressions of the RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection showcase why Richard Mille watches are more than just impressive statement pieces, but joyful companions for a vibrant way of life.

