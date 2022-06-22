Freedom of Expressions on the Hermès’ Newest Kelly Watch

The latest facets of an iconic jewellery timepiece

Hermès’ Kelly watch, which derived its padlock shape from the iconic handbag designed by Robert Dumas in the 1930s, was created back in 1975. Design-wise, the watch reveals new facets of its free-spirited attitude by giving a powerful style, as it can be worn as a necklace, a metal bracelet, or a diamond set. And this year, the new Kelly accentuates the fanciful side of its nature by turning both mobile and playful. It is a sparkling and mischievous jewellery timepiece that flaunts its clean-cut design and reaffirms its stylistic freedom and wearability. The best part is that there are five interpretations, from steel, rose gold, with or without diamonds, and featuring a mother-of-pearl or spangled white-lacquered dial.