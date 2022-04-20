Fresh Vibrancy from H. Moser & Cie’s Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Lime Green

By Riga Ramadhan
20 Apr 2022
Fresh Vibrancy from H. Moser & Cie’s Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Lime Green

H. Moser & Cie. is revisiting its well-known fumé dials to pay tribute to the art of enamelling, imbuing this age-old technique with a modern sensibility.

Titled the Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Lime Green, the watch combines the classic elegance of a three-hand watch with a perfectly balanced aesthetic and striking charisma. As the name suggests, the dial, with its brand-new green colour and technology, lends a new dynamic to the serene elegance. Housed in a 40mm steel case with the HMC 200 automatic caliber, a grey kudu leather strap completes the final touch of elegance to this fresh, offbeat timepiece that gives an eye-catching effect.

 

Learn more about H. Moser & Cie’s Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Lime Green through the video below:

H. Moser & Cle Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Lime Green

Riga Ramadhan
