Combining Girard-Perregaux’s horological expertise with Aston Martin’s unrivalled performance and style, the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is the latest exciting addition to the world of timepieces.

Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges: Highlights

Modern horlogerie calls for a delicate balance of craftsmanship, design, material and technology. Celebrating Girard-Perregaux’s iconic Three Bridges pocket watch that was first launched in the 19th century, this historical model has been reimagined in a contemporary way. Nostalgic details nod to Aston Martin racing cars of the past, with the highlight lying in the world premiere black calf leather strap with Girard-Perregaux white gold-injected ‘Rubber Alloy’.

Aesthetes will also find joy in the model’s mastery, which teases with shape and form to creatively bring out new proportions.

Titanium-case alludes to Great Britain, the home of Aston Martin

A fun fact for horology lovers, the 44-millimetre case of the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition is made of a material that links the two brands together: titanium. It was first discovered by William Gregor in Great Britain, where Aston Martin originated from. Coincidentally, the year Gregor discovered titanium ore was in 1791—the same year Girard-Perregaux was established.

Formed of Grade 5 titanium, the material was selected by Aston Martin for its strong, hypoallergenic and lightweight properties. The case of the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is suffused with black DLC, which gives the model a sleek and stealthy appearance.

The Movement

While movement components are often hidden out of sight, the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is crafted with a sapphire crystal ‘box’ and pared-back movement. This gives the movement an appearance of levitating in mid-air within the case, fitting to the term ‘Flying Bridges’.

The Cage

The characteristic ‘lyre-shaped cage, employed by Girard-Perregaux on all tourbillon models since the 19th century, is positioned in the lower portion of the dial. Measuring at just 10mm in diameter, the cage is designed to mitigate energy consumption, with all 79 components collectively weighing at only 0.25 grams.

Luminescent signature

Filled with white luminescent treatment, the model’s Aston Martin signature on the vertical flank of the micro-rotor is designed to emit a blue glow under dim light. This motif is continued through the indexes and hands, which is also filled with white luminescent treatment.

Ultra-exclusive Limited Edition

The Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition exists in just 18 limited pieces. The timepieces are immediately available through authorised Girard-Perregaux retailers worldwide.

(All images: Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin)

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.