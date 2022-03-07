Girard-Perregaux’s Casquette 2.0 brings its retro-futuristic design to the present

Limited to only 820 pieces, the Casquette 2.0’s ergonomic case, size, and design make it suitable for all

When Girard-Perregaux unveiled the Casquette back in 1976, the watch looked very different from the traditional two-handers of the time. As a cutting-edge timepiece endowed with a tubular LED display powered by a quartz movement, the watch tapped into the horological zeitgeist of the 1970s. Over the years, this innovative quartz watch has become much sought after by watch aficionados and style-conscious wearers.

Moving on to the present, the legendary timepiece is back in the form of the Casquette 2.0. Design-wise, the watch upholds the design language of the original but is now encased in ceramic and Grade 5 titanium.

It also displays the hours, minutes, seconds, day, and date, much like the original Casquette. However, the new Calibre GP03980 movement comes with some additional functions, including the month, year, chronograph, a second-time zone, and also a secret date.

Interestingly, this latter function allows the wearer to save a memorable date of the wearer’s choosing. The secret date itself (date, month, and year) can be shown each day at a time specified — like a wedding anniversary — by the wearer.

“Quite simply, the original Casquette serves to further validate our reputation for designing watches with lasting appeal. We are delighted to welcome the Casquette back–a stylish watch that promises a lasting allure,” explains CEO of Girard-Perregaux, Patrick Pruniaux, in closing.